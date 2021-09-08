Bossip Video

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two!

Following months of rumors due to her peculiar posting habits, the youngest sister in the Kardashian/Jenner clan took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 7 to confirm she’s pregnant. Kylie broke the news by sharing a sweet video of her and on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, soaking in the news following a positive pregnancy test, also showing footage of her mom, Kris Jenner’s emotional reaction.

In the video, Jenner is seen holding a pregnancy test and telling her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, “Are you ready to go to mommy’s doctor?” In a different scene, Stormi breaks the news to momager Kris with sonogram photos, as she asks, “Are you pregnant?”

“Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!” Kris Jenner happily tells her granddaughter. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

When she posted the news to Instagram, Kylie simply captioned the IGTV video with two emojis: a white heart and a pregnant woman. Travis jumped into the comments with a string of heart emojis in his favorite color, brown.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child together in February 2018. Though they split in 2019 after two years of dating, the two of them have always maintained an amazing coparenting relationship and clearly have a lot of love for one another.

Less than 24 hours later, the announcement video has accumulated a whopping 78 million views.

While fans were surprised to see Jenner announce her pregnancy at all, given how she kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret until she gave birth, they weren’t surprised by the news itself.

A Tiktoker named Caroline Klein, who uses the TikTok handle @carolinecaresalot, went viral a few weeks ago after posting a video on August 11, in which she explained why she thought Kylie was pregnant. The video, which has been watched more than 5.3 million times, goes into detail about the 24-year-old’s birthday party in August, pointing out that none of her friends or family posted photos showing Jenner, plus, no alcohol seemed to be involved in the festivities.