Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. The news was confirmed via TMZ who spoke with a “source with direct knowledge” who confirmed that that the 24-year-old socialite is still in the “very early stages” of the pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby.

The couple already has a daughter, 3-year-old Stormi.

The news comes after a video surfaced today of Caitlyn Jenner seemingly spilling the beans by noting that she has “another grandchild on the way.” Shortly after the video surfaced, the Kylie baby news was confirmed.

Kylie previously said that she didn’t want her baby girl to be an only child and said in 2020 that she wasn’t quite ready to have another child. It also comes after Kylie denied in May that she and the Astroworld rapper, 30, were in an “open relationship.”

“You guys really just make up anything,” she tweeted. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

In April of that same year, E! News reported the reality star and rapper were simply “good friends” and parents. The two first began dating in 2017 and split in October 2019.

Kylie’s most recent social media post shows her posing in a swimsuit while teasing her forthcoming KylieSwim line. It’s unclear when the photo was taken.