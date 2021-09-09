Bossip Video

Of course, he is…

The removal of racist confederate monuments around the United States has been a polarizing issue for several years now and we can’t see that changing anytime soon.

Yesterday, FoxNews reported that 55% of white women’s former POTUS, Donald Trump, issued a publicity stunt statement expressing his admiration for racist redneck war hero Robert E. Lee and decrying the removal of his statue in Richmond, Virginia.

“Just watched as a massive crane took down the magnificent and very famous statue of ‘Robert E. Lee On His Horse’ in Richmond, Virginia,” Trump wrote. “It has long been recognized as a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture. To add insult to injury, those who support this ‘taking’ now plan to cut it into three pieces, and throw this work of art into storage prior to its complete desecration.

Aw, poor inanimate object.

According to our scientific research, approximately zero people are surprised that Trump feels this way about a slave owner. We feel comfortable saying that if slavery were legal in 2021, Trump wouldn’t hesitate to swipe his AMEX to purchase Ben Carson, Candace Owens, and Lil Wayne. You know he loves “his African-Americans”.

Trump continued to spit-shine Lee’s boots with more effusive praise that doubled as a shot at Joe Biden.

“Our culture is being destroyed and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being extinguished by the Radical Left, and we can’t let that happen! If only we had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, that disaster would have ended in a complete and total victory many years ago. What an embarrassment we are suffering because we don’t have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!”

Both Donald Trump and Robert E. Lee can go to Hell.