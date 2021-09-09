Bossip Video

Coi Leray is apparently peeved over a resurfaced clip she’s featured in as a teen, and she’s blaming the menacing public relations team associated with Mindless Behavior over it. In a tweet made earlier today, the New Jersey born rapper slammed the unidentified team behind the throwback R&B quartet, calling them “lame” for allegedly promoting “that” video.

Although Coi wasn’t specific, we can assume she’s talking about a resurfaced clip where she appears to be acting alongside the group as a fan titled “Mindless Behavior meets Brittany in Secrets of the Magic City”. The video has been making its rounds on social media with fans shocked at the apparently younger version of Coi sporting a side ponytail and thin, silver hoop earrings.

Coi tweeted:

Lame a** mindless behavior pr team must of just payed for some promo on that video. Y’all ni**as is lame.

Peep the full video with Mindless Behavior featuring Coi below. Would this clip send YOU fuming?





In related news, Coi is up for a BET Music Award and the best hip-hop artist category. She tweeted in excitement about the honor.

Let’s go, Coi.Congrats to her!