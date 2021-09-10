Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals The Reason Behind Her Baldie On The Return Of “Red Table Talk” On Facebook Watch 9/15!

Did you guys ever wonder why Jada Pinkett-Smith shaved her hair ALL off?

It turns out that we’ll get the ansswer next week because “Red Table Talk” is returning to Facebook Watch with new episodes starting Wednesday, September 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET!

Jada, Willow, and Gammy return to the table to reveal their traumatic experiences with their hair, during which superstar comedian Tiffany Haddish crashes the red table to find out why Jada shaved her head, and “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji shares her personal journey. Then, three brave women make a bold choice and shave their heads for the very first time on camera!

We love hearing stories about Black women and their hair!

Tune-in to Facebook Watch for the series return of “Red Table Talk” with guests Tiffany Haddish and Yvonne Orji on Wednesday, September 15 at 9am PT/12pm ET.