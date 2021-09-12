Bossip Video

Famous Dex has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for multiple charges, which includes domestic violence, gun possession, and terroristic threats.

The rapper, whose real name is Dexter Gore Jr., will be serving his time in the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles after he violated a protective order served to him from a domestic abuse incident from October 2020. He was also charged with nineteen counts of gun possession and domestic violence charges from three separate incidents.

On September 1, 2021, Famous Dex was sentenced, though he will receive time served for the time he’s already spent in jail. For now, his projected release date is November 24, 2021. This comes following multiple run-ins with the law for Dex, who is not only struggling with legal woes, but also dealing with some serious substance abuse issues.

Addiction has plagued Famous Dex’s fluctuating career over the past few years, with things hitting the wall in 2019 when he suffered several seizures in public. One of the seizures even happened while he was performing in Los Angeles, which had fans more scared for his health than ever before.

As of now, the rapper’s Instagram account has been completely wiped clean, leaving only a link to his 2021 SoundCloud album Say What You Want. Hopefully, once Dex makes his way out of jail later this year, he uses this opportunity as a fresh start.