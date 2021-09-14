Bossip Video

Norm Macdonald, the beloved comedian who appeared in Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, has died at the age of 61. His management company confirmed that the star had privately battled cancer for nine years. The news was confirmed by his producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who revealed she was with him when he died to Deadline.

Lori said:

“He was most proud of his comedy. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

SNL fans may remember Macdonald as an anchor on the show's "Weekend Update" segments. He was known for his impressions, particularly that of Burt Reynolds. Prior to SNL, Macdonald was hired to write for Roseanne Barr's sitcom Roseanne for the 1992-93 season before landing the coveted gig at NBC.





Norm also appeared in films like “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “Dr. Dolittle 2” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.” Macdonald went on to star in his own comedy series, “The Norm Show,” which ran from 1999-2001.

In 1988, Macdonald married Connie Vaillancourt, with whom he had a son, Dylan, born 1993. After 11 years of marriage, the couple separated in April 1999.

May he rest in peace.