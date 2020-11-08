Bossip Video

After a long week of election ups and downs, the week ended with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden winning the presidential election.

Elections can obviously be very emotional, and there’s no better proof of that than what happened in 2016. The disappointment was only made worse by the fact that throughout the campaign trail of 2016, no one thought Trump would actually win…but we were all wrong. The one thing that helped people cope with the results four years ago happened to be Dave Chappelle hosting Saturday Night Live after people had a few days to digest Trump winning.

Dave calmed people with realness and jokes as only he can do. It was a defining moment that will be forever attached to the story of 2016. The comedian helped everyone make sense of the moment and was able to be the first to state he would give Trump a chance.

Years later, we can all see the Trump years went way worse than we ever imagined. This weekend, SNL decided to bring Dave back for the first post-election episode of 2020.

Dave brought the house down once again, pointing out how life has been different lately thanks to COVID-19. He also made sure to point out the fact that mass shootings have gone way down thanks to the coronavirus keeping the “dangerous whites” in the house. The highlight for many was Dave breaking down how Trump saved himself from COVID as let his friends fight for their lives while being the supposed leader of the free world.

Watch his monologue for yourself down below: