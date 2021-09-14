Bossip Video

Andrew Garfield is still trying to make us believe he’s not involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On Monday, September 13, the actor made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Unfortunately for Andrew, most folks checking out his recent late night appearance probably don’t care about Tammy Faye as much as they do the next Spider-Man flick, which is inundated with rumors about his involvement.

While the idea that he and fellow former Spider-Man star Tobey McGuire are in the new film are just rumors at this point, a leaked photo recently suggested some proof–but when the late night host brought that to Andrew’s attention, he claimed it was photoshopped.

“I’ve heard about it. And I did see it,” Garfield confessed during the interview. “It’s a PhotoShop … I’m trying to manage expectations.”

Still, he did go on to say that if Marvel wanted to get him involved in the film “at this late, late stage,” he’s “sitting here in my tracksuit.”

The funny thing about his explantation, though, it that it wasn’t just a leaked photo–there was footage. We all know that MCU superheroes have to keep tight-lipped about the movies before they come out, but it’s still nice to see them squirm.

