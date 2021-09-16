Bossip Video

After facing a slew of backlash for his controversial Verzuz comment about Lil Mo and Vita, Fat Joe has now issued a lengthier apology to the two female artists.

The Terror Squad alum took to Instagram Live where he expressed his seemingly sincere regret for calling both Mo and Vita “dusty b**ches” during the battle.

”I don’t just love black women, I adore them. I worship them. I am apologizing to anyone I offended….I got beside myself,” Joe explained.

The rapper also mentioned that he tried to apologize to both women after he realized his flippant remark went “too far,” adding that he even DM’d the ladies on Instagram to tell them sorry.

“The whole point of Verzuz was to bring you out so you could get that shine, so you could get that light, ’cause you deserve it. You’re our queens,” he said of Mo and Vita’s performance. “I want to make this clear I’m not being insensitive, this is not a fluff. I love my black queens, my sisters, who I live and I die for. I was out of line but I was in that rage, so I want anybody who knows the girls, let them know I love them…. true love,” Joe added.

Well, it appears as though Lil Mo may have had a change of heart towards her buddy “Joey Crack.” The singer took to Instagram telling fans that she has “made peace with everything and everyone” in the situation. In a screenshot captured by the Neighborhood Talk, Fat Joe commented under Mo’s heartwarming post:

“Love you mo,” to which she responded, “love you JOE!!!”

Now.. that was quick considering yesterday, Lil Mo was singing a different tune about Joe following his Verzuz showdown with Ja Rule. After previously beefing with Remy Ma about the slick diss, Lil Mo shared more of her thoughts on the issue during a recent interview with Big Von of KMEL 106.

“At the end of the day, I don’t even play like that,” the Superwoman hitmaker explained. “There are certain things I wouldn’t joke about or I wouldn’t even say around certain people… with that being said, apologies are accepted but I’m never going to forget how that made me feel. Like what if I were to walk off that stage and die?”

Vita also finally weighed in on the discourse on Instagram, asking fans if she should forgive the Roc Nation artist for his scathing comment.

“@fatjoe Yooooo bro I was wondering why U was apologizing to me last night N @jarule Dressing Room. Accept his apology or Naw??? What y’all think??? What you think Mo,” she wrote.

Whew… that was a lot. What do you think? Was Lil Mo too quick to accept Joe’s apology? Or was it mature of her to make amends? Tell us down below.