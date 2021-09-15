Bossip Video

Well, this was something…

Last night’s shenanigan-stuffed Verzuz between Ja Rule and Fat Joe was an entertaining showcase of NY showmanship, deep delusion and Ashanti who took home her second Verzuz trophy of the year.

A flustered and flailing Joey Crack was no match for early 2000s champ Ja Rule who clobbered the delusion-drunk showman with an endless flurry of smash hits like “Put It On Me,” “Always On Time,” “I’m Real” and many more.

At no point during his curb-stomping did Fat Joe think he was losing badly in a hilarious display of delusion that fueled his reckless trash talk, Jadakiss-inspired bravado, and lukewarm song selection that rarely challenged Ja Rule.

At one point, Joe was so desperate that he called Ja’s special guests Lil Mo and Vita “dusty b*tches” in a weirdly flagrant moment that stirred up immediate backlash.

He also snuck in Big Pun and DJ Khaled classic that were neither his songs nor songs featuring him which felt a lot like cheating.

Say what you want about Ja, he put on a show that leveled up when he brought out work wives Lil Mo Vita, and Ashanti who also performed with her other work husband Fat Joe.

Joe attempted to win over the crowd by bringing out Nelly for a festive performance of “Get It Poppin” that segued into the St. Louis hitmaker performing “Hot In Here” before scampering over to his ex-boo Ashanti for a hug.

Some would say he was pressed but we’ll leave that for you to decide.

Crack’s whooping in front of 400K people proved what we knew all along: that Ja should’ve battled a certain somebody in the most obvious Verzuz matchup that probably will never happen.

Overall, it was an enjoyable romp that ended on high note with Fat Joe gifting Ashanti and Remi Ma with Birkins before bringing out Jadakiss for the “New York” finale in a fitting ending to the night.

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) tweets on the flip.