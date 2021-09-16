Bossip Video

Would you watch?

We doubt Kevin Hart would ever go joke-for-joke with Katt Williams in front of 400K people but we’d certainly be front and center for a comedy Verzuz between the very different funnymen.

In an interview with 92QJams Radio Bae Persia Nicole, Katt revealed whether or not he’d battle Kevin Hart in the first non-music matchup of the popular event series.

“We don’t need to ask me if I would have any interest in things that I am the originator of–comedically beefing is my lane, it’s almost cheating for me–I have over 10 specials so I don’t have to pick but 2 jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anybody whose last name ain’t Pryor, anyway… BUT *chuckles* having thrown that out the window we don’t wanna add 52 movies, we certainly don’t wanna add 11 specials, we certainly don’t wanna add 49 television appearances, we dont wanna add an Emmy it’s almost a battle we can’t really afford to be in because he’s on his 16th 100-city tour so it probably don’t match up the way you think it match up…so I’m sayin, I wouldn’t involve me”

This comes less than a month after Damon Wayans called out Dave Chappelle for the first comedian Verzuz that would be absolutely hilarious.

“Do they do it with comedians?” he asked during an interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box. When asked who he would battle in popular series, Wayans quickly responded, “Chappelle. I’m calling him out.”

To date, Verzuz hasn’t veered outside of Hip-Hop/R&B but we’re interested to see how a comedy Verzuz would work in the current format.

Do you think Verzuz should consider a comedy matchup? What comedy Verzuz would YOU want to see? Tell us down below and enjoy one of Katt’s greatest moments in honor of Throwback Thursday.