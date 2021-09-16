Bossip Video

Frank Ocean fans are going crazy over the idea that the elusive musician could be close to releasing another album.

According to reports from Hits Daily Double, Ocean has been “shopping a new album.” The outlet’s sources say the singer is being represented by attorney Laurie Soriano—a partner in the entertainment division of the King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano firm—and that meetings with industry executives are being taken. During those meetings, new music from Ocean is being played.

With news breaking a couple weeks back that Frank is the headliner for Coachella in 2023, it wouldn’t be surprising for the rapper to drop an album sometime between then and now–but given how far away that milestone is, he’s probably not rushing things.

Regardless of whether or not this news is real or simply an unsubstantiated rumor, it’s no secret why fans are thirsty for some updates from Frank Ocean. The last album released by the beloved musician, Blonde, just celebrated its five years anniversary, meaning it’s been that long since we’ve heard any new material from him. While Ocean is known to take his time on music, there was only a four year gap between his albums Channel Orange and Blonde, making this wait seem that much longer.

More recently, Frank has been focusing on ventures other than music, launching his independent luxury company Homer. Homer recently unveiled a new collab collection with Prada, which was followed by Ocean’s appearance at the Met Gala, accompanied by a robot baby.