Frank Ocean debuts his alien-robot son ‘Cody’ at the 2021 Met Gala, making him one of the most memorable parts of the night.

Last night was the annual Met Gala in New York City and if you’re unfamiliar, it’s where celebrities get dressed up with a theme and after that…we really have no clue what happens once they get inside. We know food is served and some mingling is done, but the exact details are left for the rich and famous to know.

Every year, the ladies are the most talked about and always bring looks that you’ll never forget. Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are social media’s undisputed champs when it comes to Met Gala looks. Last night, Kim kept the DONDA energy alive wearing blacked-out Balenciaga head to toe with the brand’s creative director Denma Gvasalia right by her side. Rihanna showed up fashionably late, making the carpet re-open an hour after it ended, and was dressed in ’21 Balenciaga Couture with Asap Rocky by her side.

As far as the fellas, the most shocking outfit presentation goes to Frank Ocean. Frank stays out the way and pops out occasionally and this time, he did so with his robot-alien son by his side.

Not only was the baby lime green, but it was programmed to blink and wave at the crowds staring in disbelief.

Peep Cody “meeting” Virgil Abloh.

During an interview with Keke Palmer about his outfit, Frank explained he intended it as an homage to America and movie magic. Clearly, those in attendance have never seen a movie by their initial shock over the robot child.

Go big or go home and Frank knocked it out of the park, leaving a memorable moment for this year’s Met Gala.

Check out baby Cody below as Keke Palmer tries to make sense of the outfit just like the rest of us.