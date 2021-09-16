“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: After Making Thousands Per Day Before Prison, Ray Is Gravely Disappointed By His “Honest” Paycheck

Our favorite guilty pleasure show is back tomorrow!!!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s upcoming episode of “Life After Lockup” for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Ray and Britney are cooking dinner together in the kitchen and his mood is ALL BAD because he just got a pretty bad pay day surprise. If he wasn’t already stressed enough about the THOUSANDS of dollars he has to pay the government in restitution, he just found out that making an honest living means paying taxes and social security.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Poor baby. We are all Ray — except the part about previously making thousands a day — can’t relate there.

Here’s a synopsis of what else to expect from the episode:

Lisa catches Stan in a lie. Lacey makes a dangerous call. Brittany’s confession stuns Marcelino. Nicolle hatches a plan to lure Daonte back. Ray breaks down over his shocking restitution. Kristianna reaches out to her estranged son.

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, September 17th at 9PM EST on WeTV. Will you be watching?