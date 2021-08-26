“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Britney Learns That Ray Owes $143K In Restitution! [VIDEO]

“Life After Lockup” is BYKE!

The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Life After Lockup” returns with 16 new episodes this Friday, August 27 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT. The insanely addicting series follows 10 former inmates and their significant others from the hit series Love After Lockup, through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world together.

This season, viewers will be shocked to see which couples make it outside the prison walls and committing to their relationships. However, none of it will be easy because they must fight the temptations of the outside world while also learning to adapt to their new normal.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek from Friday’s episode fo your viewing pleasure, featuring Ray and Britney from the last season of “Love After Lockup.”

Check it out below:





Play



Damn. That’s gotta hurt. Do you think Britney is gonna stick beside him anyway?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shawn drops a bombshell on his ex, Kelly. Lacey suspects Shane is cheating. Brittany gets troubling news but keeps it a secret from Marcelino. Stan worries about Lisa’s spending. Ray’s shocking confession stuns Britney.

Tune in to “Life After Lockup” Friday, August 27 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT on WE tv.

