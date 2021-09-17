No Porsha No Peace: RHOA Fans Are Fuming Porsha Is Packing Up Her Peach … But Are She And Simon Spinning Off?

Looks like the fans favorite peach-holder Porsha is moving on to more plum pastures… Hate it or love it?

Word on the streets is Porsha and Cynthia are both saying their goodbyes to their spots on Bravo’s popular “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise.

Popular reporter Anthony Dominic posted as much on his stories Thursday and the web has been going crazy ever since.

Per RadarOnline reports:

According to reporter Anthony Dominic, fan favorites Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out, and Shereé Whitfield is in. “I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” he said of the upcoming season. Dominic’s sources also reveal OG stars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore aren’t going anywhere. Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton have also reportedly made Bravo’s cut, with Sherée making her triumphant return. Porsha is moving on up. Dominic claims she’s working on a spin-off show featuring her new family. The RHOA star has shared a lot of her personal life with fans. We’ve cheered her on through a divorce, a failed engagement, being a new mom, and her latest relationship — to Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon.

We love Cynthia Bailey so we’re bummed to hear that she wasn’t asked back — even though her ups and downs with ex-hubby Peter Thomas definitely helped keep the cameras rolling for several seasons. Remember Bailey wed Thomas ON THE SHOW! We watched their entire six year marriage play out – through all manner of nightclub ventures and other shenanigans. The couple divorced in 2016. We were also there to witness Cynthia fall in love with sports and entertainment reporter Mike Hill over the last few seasons — their wedding last year was one of the highlights of an otherwise dismal 2020.

If you’ve been keeping up, most of this is old news, we have to give credit to B. Scott, who spilled tea on Porsha and Cynthia’s departures, Sheree’s return and Porsha’s spinoff back in July, noting that Porsha would be running the risk of show producers allowing Simon’s alleged sidepieces screen time too.

Yikes… We can see why sis would want to leave in that case.

Meanwhile the streets are very unhappy with the latest update: