Bossip Video

A father in Michigan is taking legal action after his 7-year-old daughter’s hair was cut by a school employee without his permission.

The father, Jimmy Hoffmeyer, filed a $1 million lawsuit against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, a librarian, and a teacher’s assistant on Tuesday, according to reports from MLive.com. In the lawsuit, he alleges racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, and that his daughter’s constitutional rights were violated.

Hoffmeyer previously told USA Today that his biracial daughter, Jurnee, had to get an asymmetrical hairstyle after a classmate cut one side of her hair by a few inches. Just a few days later, his daughter returned home with the other side of her hair cut, Hoffmeyer explained, adding that he later learned an employee of the school was the one responsible. Not that we really need to clarify, but, unsurprisingly, both the student and employee who cut Jurnee’s hair are white, according to the Associated Press.