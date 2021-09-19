Bossip Video

Things are finally IG official for Adele and Rich Paul!

The Grammy winner and the superstar sports agent got alllll dressed up to attend Lakers star Anthony Davis’ wedding on Saturday night, which ended up doubling as the couple’s social media debut.

In a rare Instagram post from Adele, she uploaded two photographs of her, solo, taken by the one and only Ravie B–in which she looks absolutely STUNNING! In a third slide, the singer showed off a sweet black-and-white photobooth moment between her and her boyfriend, both flashing big smiles into the camera as they rest their heads on one another.

In her caption, she kept things simple with one red heart.

As fans of the couple already know, Adele and Rich Paul have been dating for months now, first being spotted together at an NBA finals game back in July. Ever since, they’ve been seen getting fancy dinners and hanging out with many of Paul’s superstar clients, like LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, who were both in attendance last night at Anthony Davis’ wedding.

This new love interest for the “Someone Like You” singer comes after she finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki in March. Together, they share 8-year-old son Angelo.

Rich Paul has yet to post anything about his relationship with Adele onto his social media pages, and he usually keeps his uploads to professional wins–but with how good his girlfriend looked this weekend, he’d be a fool not to brag.