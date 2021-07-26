Bossip Video

Rich Paul and Adele are still going strong.

The Klutch Sports founder and his GRAMMY-winning love interest first made headlines when they were spotted at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix last week. While that kicked off rumors that they were dating, their appearance in the arena wasn’t really proof of anything beside the pair knowing one another–but new pictures show the couple getting a lot more comfortable with each other, seemingly confirming their relationship is, indeed, romantic.

Adele and Paul were spotted on a PDA-filled date at Cipriani in New York City on Thursday, as evidenced by photos obtained by The Sun. They were seen getting what the publication described as “flirty” in the photos, with one flick showing the sports agent with his arm wrapped around Adele’s back. The Sun also reports this outing was a double date, though they didn’t disclose any info about the other couple.

According to reports from Page Six, this NYC date wasn’t the only event these two went to last week, reportedly making their way to the Hamptons for Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s 80th birthday on Saturday night. They joined other guests at the star-studded birthday bash including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King and Gayle King.

Following their first public appearance at the Suns game last week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was the first to report that Paul and Adele are in a relationship.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said on his podcast. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele… This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

A few days later, Page Six confirmed that the two are “100 percent” dating.

Back in May, in a profile for The New Yorker, Paul proved he had been seeing Adele for a while, though he was fairly cryptic about his romantic life, saying, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

While the story didn’t reference the “Rolling In The Deep” singer by name, Paul’s longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn mentioned her name in the presence of Isaac Chotiner, who wrote, “I wasn’t entirely sure whether this exchange was for my benefit.” Chotiner refers to Adele only as “a major pop star,” in the piece, with Paul mentioning, “She was over yesterday.”

Adele was previously linked to British rapper Skepta after finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, earlier this year. While those two never went public, it seems like the singer is being a lot more open with her love life this time around.