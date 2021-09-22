Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is being called out by her supporters online for seemingly shading the daytime talk show host after she was hospitalized for a mental health check.
Kevin Hunter shared an Instagram post on Tuesday wearing Louis Vuitton and boasted about his “blessings” and “health.”
“Bday vibes ALL WEEK‼️💪🏾💪🏾🎉..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH GOD for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY‼️..GOD said ‘They’ll LEARN’‼️‼️‼️HAVE A BLESSED DAY🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,”
PageSix reported earlier this week that the NYPD received a call last Tuesday requesting an ambulance to transport a 57-year-old woman residing at Williams’ Manhattan address for a psychiatric evaluation. The patient was taken to Beth Israel Hospital. Amid Williams’ mental health check, a source told Page Six she is lonely and continues to struggle with her health.
Hunter’s followers, clearly fans of his ex-wife Wendy Williams immediately called out his insensitivity with his caption while Wendy is reportedly in a struggle right now with her mental health.
“It’s the petty post for me. He knows Wendy is sick…,” commented one follower.
“This caption is tack [sic] af! Just remember karma don’t miss no one sweetie…believe that!” wrote another.
“Happy Birthday Kelvin but don’t do that… Wendy genuinely loved you for you,” a kinder follower wrote. “Wish her the best because Karma don’t miss nobody.”
