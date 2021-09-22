Bossip Video

Heyyy La La

La La Anthony extended her screen-sizzling streak on the gram with a curve-caressing PrettyLittleThing dress that sent her 12 million followers into a heart-eyed frenzy.

In a sexy series of pics, she’s showcased her elite physique in a variety of delectable dresses by Mugler, Kim Shui, Prabal Gurung, Myss Monique and more.

The burgeoning actress also promoted Starz’s upcoming “BMF” series where she plays ‘Markaisha Taylor’–the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that Meech and Terry befriend.

She sees something in Terry, a seriousness and a sense of purpose she feels she can harness to make herself rich and powerful. She develops a friendship with him and his confidant and eventually, his lover, putting everything Terry has built out on the streets at stake.

“BMF” is based on the true story of Detroit legends Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory who built a notorious drug empire that’s reverberated through Hip-Hop since the 1980s.

At the forefront of the buzzy show’s promo machine is Executive Producer 50 Cent who did what he does best ahead of the premiere.

“I got another record coming off the BMF soundtrack, BMF will have a whole musical soundtrack connected to it,” he revealed during an interview on Thisis50.

“There are so many people connected. That story is connected culturally, BMF, so you’ll see more involvement from other artists. I got 42 Dugg, he already sent something. Him and Jeezy. I like it with 42 Dugg though, you don’t really need Jeezy.” “You just need 42 Dugg,” he joked (orrrr not). “I’m just trying to convince him to take that n*gga off the record and just rock, cause his sh*t is hot. The other sh*t, we can do without that sh*t.”

“BMF” premieres on Starz this Sunday, September 26th at 9 pm. Will you be tuning? Tell us in the comments and peep more of the hottest pics below: