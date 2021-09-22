Bossip Video

Idris has never looked happier (for obvious reasons)

Very few men are luckier than Idris Elba who looked happier than ever alongside his stunning wife Sabrina at the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co.’s Fashion & Film during London Fashion Week.

Hosted by Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Tiffany & Co.’s Executive Vice President Alexandre Arnault, the lavish affair attracted A-listers like Naomi Campbell, Jourdan Dunn and tennis sensation Emma Raducanu–the latest ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

But all eyes were on Idris and Sabrina who celebrated their second wedding anniversary this past April.

“I love you so much, the last year has been one of the toughest of my life and I only got through it because of you,” he wrote on Instagram. “@sabrinaelba my ride or die.”

This comes after the couple tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined together in New Mexico.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on the my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she revealed on the Apple TV+ series “Oprah Talks COVID-19.” “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care,” she added.

Beautiful inside and out, it’s no surprise that Sabrina changed Idris’ mind about marriage.