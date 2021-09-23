“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Amber Accuses Puppy Of Switching Up On Her “I Thought You Dated Women!” [VIDEO]

Amber and Puppy meet up and their conversation is out of this world!

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality show — “Life After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure and boy is it a doozy. In the clip, Amber and Puppy meet up for lunch and Amber wants some answers about the man she met when she went to check on her! Puppy reveals she has been seeing a man named Eric, who keeps her on a tight leash and can get a little angry. Amber is taken aback that Puppy is dating a man, but after gushing about her own boyfriend, jokes that maybe they should try going on a double date.

We don’t know if a double date is a good idea. What do y’all think?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brittany storms the sober house after a business deal goes bad. Lisa’s confession shocks Stan. Shawn is ghosted, forcing him to give Sara an ultimatum. Kristianna wants her sister part of her wedding, but John has other plans.

A new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday at 9pm EST on WeTV. Will you be watching?