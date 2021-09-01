“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Brittany Seeks Help After Being Finessed Out Of Her Sober Living Money! [VIDEO]

What happens when the finesser gets finessed?

“Life After Lockup” just returned for Season 3 last week and boy are the couples being challenged! We’re still a few days away from a new episode, but we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip right now for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, we catch up with Brittany, who has been doing a phenomnal job in the last few years of staying clean and sober and staying on the path of the straight and narrow. Unfortunately, that hasn’t kept her clear from shady characters, and it turns out she trusted the WRONG person to help her set up her sober living home and she ends up getting finessed. Check out the clip below to watch as Brittany learns what she can do about the missing money from her sober living home account!





We feel SOOOOO bad for her. She’s stayed clean and out of trouble but trouble still found her!

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Shawn awaits his new inmate’s release. Amber fears the worst when Puppy goes M.I.A. Brittany gets conned by a non-con. John surprises Kristianna. Ray had doubts when Britney’s mom refuses to meet him.

A brand new episode of “LIFE AFTER LOCKUP” airs Friday, September 3 at 9 PM ET

Will you be watching?