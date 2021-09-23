Bossip Video

Iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista, who dominated catwalks in the 90s, made a startling revelation on Instagram this week. 56-year-old Linda penned a letter to fan sharing that she underwent a CoolSculpting fat-reduction procedure five years ago that she says left her “permanently deformed.”

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, “unrecognizable”.

Evangelista continued and revealed that she’s actually struggled with depression over the situation and promised she’ll be taking legal action against the CoolSculpting culprit.

“With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame and going public with my story. I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the lawsuit states that Evangelista has suffered “severe and permanent personal injuries and disfigurement” causing her “pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and mental anguish.” So sad.

Linda’s lawsuit also cites that as a result of the alleged “disfigurement” the supermodel has experienced “economic losses” due to being “being rendered unemployable and unable to earn an income as a model.”

This sounds like a heartbreaking situation, especially given her history and profession. Best of luck to her.