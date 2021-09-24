Bossip Video

Rihanna Savage x Fenty

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is officially streaming on Amazon Prime Video and it’s bursting with Fenty fineness.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Rih walked the carpet clad in all-black…

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

and chatted with “The Late Late Show with James Corden” about inclusivity with her brand.

“I’d be an idiot to want to exclude anyone,” Rih told James Corden who was working as her “assistant” during the Savage X Fenty show. “I don’t care what size you are, what race you are, what religion you come from. I want you to feel like you are represented here.”

Isn’t she amazing?

Rihanna Savage x Fenty

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show / Getty

In keeping in line with Rihanna’s dedication to inclusivity, her Savage X Fenty Vol.3. show included models and performers from diverse backgrounds, ages, shapes, and sizes.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

The fashion show featured Cindy Crawford who opened the show…

Cindy Crawford

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Erykah Badu who walked in the show to a mashup of her track “Love Of My Life” and Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”…

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Sade’s son Izaak Theo Adu who is a proud trans man…

Izaak Theo Adu

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon…

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

 

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Symone, the winner of season 13…

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

and groundbreaking trans man drag star Gottmik…

Gottmik

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

plus models Precious Lee, and Raisa Flowers…

Precious Lee

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show / Getty

Raisa Flowers

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show / Getty

 

as well as melaniny male models Soouizz, Omar Sesay, and Godwin Asamoah.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Rih herself also rocked the Savage x Fenty show and performed a sultry lingerie-clad dance routine to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s “What’s It Gonna Be?!”

Izaak Theo Adu

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon/ Getty

Izaak Theo Adu

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

She later closed the show looking like this.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Arguably a standout of the show, Normani looked stunning in green and boom kacked seductively with an all-male dance troupe to “Wild Side.”

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon/ Getty

 

Wow!

 

Performers also included BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Nas.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Other Savage X Fenty show attendees and participants included Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi Hadid, Leiomy Maldonado, Jeremy Pope, Cynthia Erivo, Duckie Thot, Cyn Santana, Jonathan Fernandez, Terrence J and more.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon / Getty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Step and Repeat

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty / Getty

 

Rihana’s new Savage X Fenty collection is available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty now.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Pres / Getty

See more pics below.

 

