Eric Andre wasn’t surprised to see Ellen DeGeneres get ‘canceled’ over her actions in the workplace–and he wouldn’t be shocked if it happened to another talk show host, either.

In a brand new interview with Vanity Fair this week, the comedian ended up addressing cancel culture and the controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres, whose daytime talk show took a ratings hit amid rumors that she created a “toxic” workplace.

“Boohoo, Ellen was mean. Who gives a s**t? I never thought she was nice! She seems like she’d be like, ‘F**king get me a coffee! Now!’” Andre said.

After that, Eric moved on to criticizing her fellow talk show host, James Corden.

“Is that what cancel culture’s devolved to? ‘That guy’s not nice!’ James Corden is f**ked if that’s the only criteria to get called out,” Andre said of The Late Late Show host. “James Corden and Lorne Michaels are screwed! They’re trembling in their f**king boots.”

While stories for Corden acting similarly to Ellen have surfaced online in the past, it’s not without recognition from James, himself. Earlier this year, he confessed to The New Yorker that he began going to therapy after fame went to his head.

“I started to behave like a brat that I just don’t think I am,” Corden said at the time. “It’s so intoxicating, that first flush of fame, and I think it’s even more intoxicating if you’re not bred for it.”

Further on in the interview, Eric Andre agreed that employers need to respect their workers, but argued that DeGeneres’ downfall was unjustified compared to having a “psychopath in the White House.”

“It seems like small potatoes compared to the world crumbling into these right-wing authoritarian dictatorships and these industrialized nations,” he said.

Eric Andre is gearing up for the fifth season of his popular sketch comedy series “The Eric Andre Show” which is set to premiere October 25th on Adult Swim.