Bossip Video

Awwww!

Kash Doll fans were full of joy and congratulatory messages for the star last night as she announced she’s expecting her first baby. The Detroit rapper made the surprise announcement with a set of beautiful maternity shots shared to her Instagram Thursday, and she shared the news without giving fans any hints she was expecting in the days prior, leaving them shocked.

Kash Doll wrote:

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there.”

Yes! There is indeed a baby in there.

KD continued, reminding folks that she also was excited for the premiere of her “BM’ acting debut. Kash Doll is a part of 50 Cent’s highly anticipated BMF series on STARZ, which had its red carpet debut last night.

“Today it’s the bmf premiere I’m so overwhelmed with joy.”

Kash Doll is notoriously known for keeping details about herself private like her age and love life, but some of her fans do know that she’s in a relationship with 29-year-old Tracy T, a rapper from Decatur Georgia. Tracy T and Kash Doll have been going strong in the public eye for almost a year now even though it’s unknown how long they’ve officially been together.

Last night, Tracy T shared a clip admiring Kash and her baby bump as she enjoyed a pineapple beverage at the “BMF” premiere event.

Tracy also confirmed the big baby news on his own Instagram by posting Kash Doll’s maternity pic captioned, “Loading…”

Congratulations to Kash Doll and Tracy T on their new blessing!