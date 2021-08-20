Bossip Video

50 Cent releases for the first trailer for his latest Starz show BMF, which focuses on the real story of the Black Mafia Family.

When it comes to scripted television, 50 Cent might be on a bigger streak than the one he was when he was actively rapping. Power has become an endless point for spin-off shows and fans are loving them. ABC’s For Life captured an entirely different audience, who were quick to jump on the 50 Cent executive producer train. However, one show has been stealing all the shine as of late and it has yet to premiere.

50 Cent’s BMF series has garnered massive attention considering the infamous stories surrounding the Black Mafia Family and with 50 behind the scenes and a cast that includes Big Meech’s son “Lil Meech”, it sounds like must-see TV.

Via STARZ:

“BMF” (aka Black Mafia Family) is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the real-life son of the notorious cocaine kingpin and southwest Detroit legend, makes his acting debut starring as his father. Da’Vinchi (“All American,” “grown-ish”) stars as Terry “Southwest T” while Wood Harris (“Empire,” Creed) is in a recurring role as Pat and Russel Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) plays Charles Flenory, the principled patriarch of the Flenory family, trying to keep his family on the right path and save Terry from the outsized ambition and influence of his older brother. Steve Harris (“The Practice,” Diary of a Mad Black Woman) plays Detective Bryant, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, who has a longstanding relationship with Demetrius while Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight plays Monique, a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life.

The show will span 8 episodes and while there’s no confirmation, we have a feeling there will be another season due to the number of stories from the BMF.

After all, there have already been numerous unauthorized TV shows, short films already made, which just proves this show could go on forever.