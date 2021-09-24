Bossip Video

Ha!

The man who America watched murder George Floyd last summer is attempting to evade all accountability for his evil deeds. According to NPR, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is planning to appeal both his conviction AND his sentence and he’s blaming the judge!

Let him tell it, Hennepin County Judge Pete Cahill “abused his discretion or erred” at several points during the trial and those alleged errors lead to Chauvin being sent up s#!t’s creek. Never mind the fact that numerous witnesses watched the murder and millions more saw it via their nearly 10-minute long cell phone video. The main point of contention that Chauvin has with Cahill is the judge’s rejection of a plea to move the trail away from Hennepin County.

Clearly, Chauvin believes that no one outside of Minneapolis has wi-fi.

For those who have forgotten:

Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years – a sentence higher than the presumptive 12 ½ years after the judge agreed with prosecutors that there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death.

At this time, Chauvin has no legal representation because, well, he’s broke as hell. His first trial was funded by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association’s legal defense fund. However, as he noted in his appeals paperwork, the organization’s responsibility to him ended when Cahill threw the book at him.

Po’ lil tink tink.