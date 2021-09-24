Uncensored: Swizz Beatz Was 15 When He Met Alicia Keys… Reveals How They Learned To Co-Parent With Mashonda

Swizz Beatz’s impact on the culture is undeniable.

TV One’s original, autobiographical series UNCENSORED continues with super producer Swizz Beatz on Sunday, September 26th at 10 PM ET/9C.

Grammy Award winning producer and rapper Swizz Beatz was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. As a child, he didn’t imagine himself reaching his level of fame and fortune, but he dreamed big and believed in endless possibilities. When he was 14, Swizz’s family moved from New York to Atlanta. By then, he was already known for being a popular DJ and making mixtapes. Being the DJ at his high school’s prom put him on the map to DJ for nightclubs around Atlanta. Soon after he started working with his uncle’s record label Ruff Ryders, he produced hit records for the label’s artists including Eve, The Lox and his close friend DMX. Throughout his career, Swizz Beatz has collaborated with a variety of artists like Jay-Z, T.I., Beyonce, Drake, and Whitney Houston. In 2017, Swizz graduated from Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management Program. In 2020, Swizz and fellow producer Timbaland, saw an opportunity to bring a long awaited idea to life with Verzuz, a platform they originally created to shine a light on producers and songwriters who are usually behind the scenes. Swizz Beatz has five grammy nominations and one Grammy win in the Best Performance by a Rap Duo category for his record, On To The Next One with Jay-Z. Outside of music, Swizz has an expansive art collection and he’s the first American to own a camel racing team in the Middle East. Swizz Beatz is married to Grammy Award winning singer Alicia Keys and he is the father of five children.

In the clip below Swizz talks about meeting Alicia Keys when he was only 15-years-old! He reveals that he asked for her number back then but was denied! He also addresses the messiness that happened when they began dating before his divorce from Mashonda was finalized.

He makes a really good point. You don’t hear half the chatter there was about the co-parenting that we heard about the split from Mashonda.

