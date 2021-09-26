Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

Our favorite Black psychic Zya is back with with week’s BOSSIP Horoscopes to help guide you!

Astro Overview:

This week we move into an Air Trine with both the Sun and Mars now anchored in Libra and the upcoming Mercury Retrograde on the 26th, sitting on the scales as well.

With so much happening in the air, we collectively are being called for reorganization and realignment. This theme will prevail through both our personal patterns of fitness, finance and communication. It would be wise that all NEW big projects be held until after the 15th of October simply because Retrogrades are a chance to go back and re-do things that may have needed a second look.

Special note to air signs with a highlight on Libra – please use this time for powerful manifestations. A simple one is to journal daily what your needs, wants and wishes are, then sit quietly in front of a white candle for ten minutes a day, visualizing your dreams coming true.



CAPRICORN:

Be prepared to receive guidance from your spirit guides this week in your dreams. If you’ve been struggling with various areas of your life, take the time to meditate and ask for guidance in the form of dreams, angel numbers and unusual serendipitous events. If you’re feeling run down and slightly off, it’s okay to rest and reschedule.

Red Flags: Listen to and with your heart to yourself and others. Sound logic is best left on the back burner this week when dealing with others and/or sensitive topics.

Sweet Spot: A relaxing getaway at an amazing price can be yours this week! Set your intention to find one online.

AQUARIUS:

With the AIR TRINE of both the Sun, Mars and a Mercury Retrograde in Libra this week, you may find that along with other air signs of the Zodiac this is a great opportunity for you to move forward powerfully and strategically with plans that were waylaid earlier in the year. Crank open those old files and really plot and plan what you can cover before the year’s end and how you want to start off 2022. The golden areas of your finances, career and fitness really are supported during this time. Just leave wiggle room for retrograde hiccups especially with your actual tech (laptop, phone, etc) or tech-supported events.

Red Flag: Back up everything on your computer and make “rain dates” for all social and work-related events that you are in charge of.

Sweet Spot: You’ll find it easy to attract the right support for any of your plans. Move forward with confidence and joy!

