Bossip Video

PLEASE AND THANK YOU!

Listen, we’ve been waiting for this flick to drop for months now!

Netflix has just released the official trailer for their new rootin’-tootin’, revolver-slingin’, western The Harder They Fall and at the risk of sounding like a full-blown hypebeast, this looks like it might just be the hardest movie of the year. First and foremost, the cast! Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole round out the major players in this Black-a** rendition of a traditionally white-dominated film genre.

The Harder They Fall is directed by Jeymes Samuel (singer-songwriter-music producer from the UK also known as The Bullitts) and produced by Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z.

Even if you never saw the teaser months ago, you should probably be sold. However, if somehow you aren’t, then press play down below and peep the trailer.





Play



C’mon. Tell the truth. You hype, right? Watching Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors in a shoot-out looks exhilarating, Regina King lookin’ like the boss-a** lady that she is, and Lakeith Stanfield looks like he’s going to be cap-peelin’ comedy. Sign us up. We might have put on six masks to go see this in theaters!

What do you think of The Harder They Fall trailer? Hit the comment section and sound off!