‘The Harder They Fall’: Get A Gander At Jonathan Majors & His Gunslinging Giddy Up Gang In Netflix’s New Wild Western [Teaser Trailer]

Allow us to introduce you to the all-star outlaw ensemble from ‘The Harder They Fall…’

Ever since Netflix shared early stills and BTW interviews about this project we’ve been on pins and needles for more and FINALLY the first teaser trailer arrived.

All of our faves — literally — Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beatz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield and Deon Cole — have signed on to this all Black Western, which just so happens to be produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Check out the teaser trailer below:





The project was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also co-wrote the film alongside Boaz Yakin, and who is producing with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

The film stars Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), an outlaw hellbent on tracking down and exacting revenge against his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who is set to be released from prison. Love enlists his former love, Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz) and his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Buck’s crew is equally formidable and includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).

As you can probably tell from the teaser trailer (yes Fela!) , the soundtrack is promising to be just as outstanding as the all-star ensemble cast, which also includes Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole.

TALENT:

Jonathan Majors | Nat Love

Idris Elba | Rufus Buck

Zazie Beetz | Stagecoach Mary Fields

Regina King | Trudy Smith

Delroy Lindo | Bass Reeves (US Marshal)

Lakeith Stanfield | Cherokee Bill

Danielle Deadwyler | Cuffee

Edi Gathegi | Bill Pickett

RJ Cyler | Jim Beckwourth

Deon Cole | Wiley Escoe

Coming to Netflix and select theaters this Fall!