Instagram influencer Ari Fletcher and her rapper boyfriend Moneybagg Yo are not here for the ladies of “The Real” dissecting their relationship on TV and accusing them of “acting married.”

The topic that’s been likened to “gift-giving shaming” originally sparked on social media after Money Bagg shared that Ari, 26, gifted him 28 acres of land for his birthday. The generous gift went viral on social media with many wondering if it was too “over the top” considering that the couple’s only boyfriend and girlfriend, not husband and wife.

Earlier today, the hosts of “The Real” chimed in on the topic during a segment called “acting married”, with Garcelle Beavuois disagreeing with lavish gift-giving without a commitment.

“That’s a huge gift to someone…that you’re not even married to. I feel like if a man gave me 28 acres, I would feel obligated to stay with him if it didn’t work because that is such a good gift.”

Although Garcelle says she didn’t think she would be able to gift a man she wasn’t married to a lavish gift like Ari’s, she did say she’d accept it when Adrienne asked.

“I would probably accept it.”

Adrienne on the other hand said she’s gifted extravagant gifts to her ex and she doesn’t regret it at all.

After the segment went live Ari seemingly responded to the ladies, clarifying that there’s real love in her relationship with her rapper boyfriend.

“Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person,” tweeted Ari. “He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.”

Moneybagg also responded, getting straight to the point.