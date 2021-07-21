Bossip Video

What’s happening here?

Fans seem to think rapper Moneybagg Yo and his super influencer girlfriend Ari Fletcher have called it quits behind the scenes.

Just last week, the couple was seemingly on a high as they celebrated Ari’s birthday with a huge stripper bash in Atlanta. The excited b-day girl even announced her boo bought her a new $330K luxury car and immediately after the festivities…

Ari and Moneybagg jetted straight to Dubai in celebration.

So what happened?

Fans think the two lovers are seemingly on a rocky road after sharing cryptic posts that appear to take shots at each other.

“Never love someone so much that you ignore the truth about them,” wrote Ari on her Instagram story. In that same tone,” Ari shared “I always gotta pick up the pieces after somebody do me wrong, that shit is not fair” in a tweet.

It wasn’t long before Moneybagg seemingly responded, just a few moments after Ari’s tweet went up, writing:

“Da crazy part bout s*** if mfs dat talk to u everyday will get on a app and express how they feel before they deal wit it in real life.”

The rapper’s tweet was immediately wiped off his timeline as fans caught on. Swipe to see all of the posts.

If that wasn’t enough for fans to suspect Ari and MB are on the rocks, she added even more fuel by seemingly confirming she’s finished with him. “Moving on…gracefully.” Ari shared with a heart in a final tweet.

Do YOU think this means they’re over?