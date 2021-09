After months of dodging questions, LeBron James has finally confirmed that he’s vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporters have been asking LeBron if he’s vaccinated–or if he’s going to get vaccinated–pretty much since the second the COVID vaccine was rolled out. While he’s been dodging those very questions for months, he finally confirmed his vaccination status during Tuesday’s Lakers media day, but he still won’t try to persuade anyone else.

The NBA star broke down his feelings on the matter today, telling reporters he was initially skeptical of the shots, but decided to get them after doing his research.

Still, while he decided to go ahead with the vaccine, James said he had no interest in pleading with others — including his NBA peers — to follow in his footsteps, saying it’s a decision each person needs to make on their own.