He continued, “So, I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”

Bron went on to compare it to giving out job advice, explaining he would never tell someone how to choose their own career paths.

“You have to do what’s best for your family,” the baller continued. “So, I know what I did for me and my family. I know some of my friends and what they did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things that they want to do, I don’t feel like that — that’s not my job.”

LeBron and the Lakers will head into the NBA season with a 100% vaccination rate on their team, something that can’t be said for some other organizations, like The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, Bron, this matter IS political–even if it shouldn’t be–and vaccination affects more than just one’s self. Given how influential his voice is, it would be great for James to encourage the vaccine, but at least he’s gotten the shot himself.