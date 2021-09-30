This huge development in Spears’ journey to regain her independence comes just a few weeks after Rosengart and Jamie Spears both officially filed to end her conservatorship, with each claiming that it no longer served a purpose and should be terminated immediately.

While Rosengart pushed to have Jamie suspended, Jamie asked the court in August to allow him to step down as his 39-year-old daughter’s estate conservator as opposed to being suspended. Obviously, he didn’t get what he wanted–which is exactly what virtually everyone else wanted.

Congratulations, Britney!