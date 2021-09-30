Bossip Video

R. Kelly loses his Key to the City of Baton Rouge, Louisiana after his guilty verdict in his sex crimes case.

This week has been something many have waited to see go down for decades as R. Kelly was finally held accountable for his action against minors in a New York City courtroom.

The guilty verdict, for many, came decades too late, but it shows that sometimes karma comes right back around and gets those it should. In the aftermath, it has been alleged that Kelly will appeal the decision and try to maintain his freedom, even with more cases on his plate. Even with rumors for decades and video tapes of his heinous actions, we saw companies and fans still staying beside him–but now, everyone is trying their best to cancel their actions.

The City of Baton Rouge is now taking back the Key to the City they once gave Kelly. The key was rescinded by the very same official who bestowed him with the honor, Denise Marcelle. Denise admits she regrets giving him the key in the first place, but somehow, it still happened. Of course there were allegations against him when he received the key, but Denise says all she knows is he was found not guilty before and that’s it.