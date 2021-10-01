Bossip Video

Bounce’s record-breaking TV series starring, created by, and produced by Black men is getting a second season.

“Johnson” which earned more than two million viewers across its debut in August 2021 setting a Bounce viewership record for a half-hour series, has been greenlit for season two.

“Johnson” is produced by Cedric the Entertainer stars the show’s creator/ showrunner Deji Laray (Bosch, Greenleaf), the show’s producer/showrunner Thomas Q. Jones (P. Valley, Luke Cage), D.L. Hughley, Philip Smithey (Switched At Birth, The Rookie), and Derrex Brady (NCIS, First).

As previously reported it’s a dramedy that focuses on life-long best friends; portrayed by Laray [Greg], Jones[Omar], Smithey, [Keith], and Brady [Jarvis], that focuses on the bond between the group of men who share the same last name and similar experiences as modern-day Black men in America.

Despite their similarities, the Johnsons are all different and how viewers the complexities of Black men as they dramatically, humorously and at times haphazardly trudge through divorce, interracial love, sexuality, finances, manhood, and more.

Excitement is already growing for season two.

“Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones created a show by-and-for African Americans, giving viewers an authentic and heartfelt peak into life for Black males in today’s society at a time when it is hugely important and relevant,” said David Hudson, Head of Original Programming for Scripps Networks. “The show was immediately embraced by viewers and became a can’t-miss hit that sparks huge social media commentary and conversation every week.” “We set out to create a show with relatable characters that tackled tough conversations in an entertaining way, and I’m happy that has resonated with our audience,” LaRay said. “We can’t wait to show how these characters are evolving and how they will navigate life’s challenges and conflicts that lie ahead.” “Deji and I felt that showcasing our experiences as the everyday Black man was overdue, and we are grateful to our family at A Bird and A Bear Entertainment, David Hudson and Bounce for believing in us,” said Jones. “Johnson has opened the flood gates for some honest and necessary dialogue. We look forward to continuing that trend in season two.” “If you thought season one was amazing, you ain’t seen nothing yet – season two is going to be incredible,” said Rhone.

“Johnson’s” first season finale airs this Sunday, Oct. 3 @ 8:00 P.M. ET/PT with a primetime play for the west coast at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. All episodes are available on Bounce’s streaming service Brown Sugar.

In conjunction with the finale, the final “Johnson” aftershow hosted by BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada will air at 8:30 P.M. ET on YouTube. Last week she was joined by Thomas Q. Jones and Khalilah Joi to discuss their characters’ custody battle.

