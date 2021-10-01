Bossip Video

Go, girl.

25-year-old rapper Yung Baby Tate manifested a Fenty interaction amid defending herself from body-shamers on the internet earlier this week, and she got Rihanna’s attention.

Previously, we reported that the young star caused a stir online after photos and videos from her performing at Afropunk in Atlanta were picked apart by critics who judged her body. Tate, who wore a cropped top with pants, clapped back at fans’ suggestion she “lose 10 pounds,” critiquing her midsection.

The conversation got so heated it spilled from Instagram to Twitter, where she began to repost photos from fans with all body types in an effort to promote body positivity. The tweet went viral, racking up over 6,000 responses.

Amid the body positive moment, YBT tweeted “Y’all gone be so mad when I link with Savage X Fenty in this bomb ass body of mine.”

Apparently, it didn’t take long. According to YBT, Rihanna herself hit her up.

“I’m really crying y’all Rihanna just dmd me.”

So far, when don’t know exactly what was said in the DM, but we do know that the mere interaction brought Yung Baby Tate to tears.

Talk about manifesting! Good for her.

Ironically, YBT’s arguably most successful song is called ‘I Am’, and it’s all about manifesting confidence. The song is a huge hit on TikTok…maybe we will be seeing it in a Fenty commercial soon? Hit play to listen to it.