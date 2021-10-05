Bossip Video

How could someone think this was a good idea?

Teen Mom OG and The Challenge star Cory Wharton is facing some backlash after posting pictures at the location of Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash.

On Friday, October 1, Cory took to Instagram to post photos of himself and his younger daughter, Mila, as they paid a visiting to the location where the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others lost their lives almost two years ago.

In the images, the reality star is wearing one of Kobe’s Lakers jerseys jersey while carrying his one-year-old daughter on his shoulders. Photos also show Wharton and his daughter taking a closer look at a memorial set up with Lakers hats, flowers, and other mementos from fans.

In the caption, Cory wrote, “Today we got a chance to go on a hike and You know we had to pay our homage though to the Black Mamba 💜💛🐍.”

While some fans in Cory’s comments were here for his sentimental visit, a lot of others really weren’t happy with his decision to visit and post pictures of such a traumatic place.

“This post is super insensitive and disrespectful to all of the victims and their families…,” one comment read. Another pointed out why posting the photos were inappropriate, writing, “His wife asked that no one share pictures of the memorial site.” One other chimed in, “Idk man, some things you just keep to yourself.”

It seems like a no-brainer that visiting the place someone violently died isn’t the best way to memorialize them…especially in Los Angeles, where there are murals and other ways to pay tribute to Bryant around every corner. But, hey, to each his own.

It’s been a few days since Wharton posted these pictures, and they’re still up on his account–so, clearly, he isn’t letting the criticism get to him.