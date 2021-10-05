Hot Like Fie: HBO’s Trailer Of ‘House Of Dragons’ Is Burning Up The Timeline, Meet The Melanated House Members With More Money Than The Lannisters!

HBO sure knows how to get the people going…

The network kicked off Tuesday bright and early by revealing the new trailer to “House of Dragons,” the “Game Of Thrones” prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before “Thrones,” which tells the story of the House of Targaryen. Check out the teaser below:

Play

As you can see from the trailer, the series will feature more diversity, an issue that was a common sore spot with most Throne watchers of color. According to HBO, Steve Toussaint will star as the very, very wealthy Lord Corlys Valeryon, known as “The Sea Snake.” As Lord of House Velaryon, Corlys has a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, and is also the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. And if you thought the Lannisters were rich, just know Velaryon is even richer. He built his house into a powerful seat that is home to the largest navy in the world. Yep. He’s that guy.

The trailer also introduces us to Velaryon’s family. According to Entertainment Weekly reports, Wil Johnson (Outlander) will play Ser Vaemond Velaryon, the Sea Snake’s younger brother and commander in the Velaryon navy. John Macmillan (The Nevers), Savannah Steyn (Intergalactic), and Theo Nate play Ser Laenor Velaryon, Lady Laena Velayron, and Ser Laenor Velaryon, children of the Sea Snake and Rhaenys Targaryen (The Winx Saga’s Eve Best). Rhaenys is a princess and a dragonrider, and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon. According to HBO, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

We’re hype too see what happens with the House of Velaryon.

There’s also at least some Asian representation on the show in the form of Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

According to HBO, she came to Westeros with nothing, was sold more times than she can recall, and could have wilted…but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

We’re excited for this — 2022 can’t come fast enough.

