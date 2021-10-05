Bossip Video

Hi haters!

Chlöe Bailey is human and she’s nowhere near finished career-wise it seems.

The hyper-focused singer sat down with the hosts of “The Real” to talk about her journey into being a solo act and also addressed the pesky folks leaving negative commentary online who apparently can’t get over her new all-grown-up image.

If you recall, Chlöe made her solo performance debut at MTV’s Video Music Awards last month. The sexy performance left social media on fire with fans and even haters sharing their points of view on Chloe’s steamy dance moves and performance attire. Chlöe saw the chatter and kept it cute online, however she addressed it classily during the interview.

“I think it’s about the support system you have around you. I have to remind myself, as long as I’m being authentic and being myself, then, that’s all that matters. People say I do too much and maybe I do, but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am… You can’t please everybody.

Chlöe is apparently optimistic about the chatter, adding:

“Some people will like me, some people don’t. And that’s okay. They’re talking, so that’s good!”

See more of Chlöe on The Real below.