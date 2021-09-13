Bossip Video

Chlöe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night’s VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking those pesky Beyoncé comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing with insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW alleging that Bey’s been grooming the songstress o “replace her” as the next iconic performing artist.

Fans of Beyoncé seemingly think the 40-year-old mother of three is ready to retire and she knew to make Chlöe a well-rounded star before clocking out on her career according to the chatter.

Well, Chloe DID give a stunning vocal and dance performance yesterday evening — but, is it Beyoncé level?

Fans believe it is!

Prior to hitting the stage double cheeked-up in a hot pink bodysuit, Chlöe told MTV News that she’s enjoying embrace her sexuality in the same way that male artists do, but in an “artful way.”

“Men can glorify ass in their videos, I want to do it with this in a really artful, fun, beautiful way. And I think it’s so great how women can claim their ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it. We get to do it in the way that we want to, and it was really fun!”

Artful, indeed.

One stand-out moment from Sunday’s VMAs performance was when Chlöe actually let her tongue roll all over her hot mic. The moment trended online from folks who turned it into memes.

See some reactions from fans saying Bey’s been preparing her “clone” below.

Do YOU think this conspiracy is true?

Catch Chloe’s ‘Have Mercy’ VMA specular below.