Bossip Video

This NBA season is going to be as awkward as the bubble was…

The summer COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent release of the COVID-19 vaccine has made the NBA fraught with varying displays of personal ideology. Players like Lebron James have been pressed incessantly for months about whether or not he will get vaccinated or promote vaccinations. Recently, we reported that the NBA will force unvaccinated players in vaccine-mandated states to forfeit their salaries for games missed. Essentially, creating a league mandate despite an ESPN report stating that players won’t be required to get vaccinated. Funny how that works.

The city and county of San Francisco has a vaccine mandate for bars, gyms, restaurants, and large indoor events. Thus, any player who plays in San Francisco, Warriors, Giants, 49ers, and all college athletes are required to get the jab in order to participate. Recently, Golden State Warriors baller Andrew Wiggins spoke about what it felt like to get vaccinated against his will. Had he chosen otherwise, he would put at least half of his $31.5 million salary on the line in addition to his ability to help his team win.

Related Stories Lakers GM Reveals Entire Team Will Be Vaccinated By Start Of The Season, Including LeBron James

Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Worried Andrew Wiggins Will Miss Games Over Anti-Vaccine Stance ‘I guess to do certain stuff to work, I guess you don’t own your body,’ he said. ‘That’s what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, then I guess they made the rules of what goes in your body and what you do. Hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe, and hopefully, it works out for them.’

The “you don’t own your body” line is one that a LOT of right-wing, conservative, Republican, COVID-hoaxer, anti-vaxxer outlets are going to run with. A lot of conspiracy theory negroes will as well. Press play down bottom to hear exactly what Wiggins had to say.

Hit the comment section below to sound off about where you stand with the COVID-19 vaccince.