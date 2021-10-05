Bossip Video

Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to enter the cannabis space.

The singer has recently partnered up with the Los Angeles-based Palms Premium for the limited edition launch of pre-rolled joints called “Peaches,” named after his single with Givēon and Daniel Caesar off his latest album, Justice.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it –- especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

According to reports from Page Six, Bieber ended up dropping more than $1,000 when he visited Wonderbrett’s flagship store in Los Angeles back in July.

“He was very interested in cannabis and how beneficial it is. Loves how the stigma is changing. And he smokes blunts,” Wonderbrett co-founder Brett Feldman said about his visit at the time.

Feldman’s remarks hinted at Bieber’s intrigue in the cannabis market all those months back, and now,that came to fruition through his partnership with Palms. The singer opened up in an episode of last year’s YouTube docuseries Seasons about his own issues with substance abuse.

According to Bieber, his recreational marijuana use turned into dependency, and eventually, it became clear that he needed to quit.

“And then I started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop,” he said at the time. “I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”