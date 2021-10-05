Bossip Video

Happy Birthday to Kevin and Eniko Hart’s precious princess Kaori!

The couple celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday this weekend by creating a pink petalled paradise for a backyard party.

Both Kevin and Eniko posted photos from the special event, which also was attended by their 3-year-old son Kenzo.

We’re dying laughing at the slide where they sang baby girl “Happy Birthday”… Did you hear Kevin call it Kaori’s wedding? We’re assuming he’s referring to the costs incurred on the celebration, or maybe the decor.

The event looked beautiful though right?

In addition to the party Kevin also posted a photo on Kaori’s actual birthday which he captioned, “Daddy’s little girl is 1yr old today!!!! Where does the time go???? My little nugget is getting so big so fast 😂😂😂 #Harts #RatPack”

Eniko also posted a slideshow of photos of Kaori on her birthday, noting, ” I held you FIRST,

I loved you FIRST,

and my heart will forever be tied to yours!

Happy 1st Birthday to our little princess👸🏽

Kaori Mai Hart 🥳

Xx 💋

Eniko actually posted two slideshows of Kaori photos. The second set she captioned, “Obsessed over you, and every little thing that you do!

Mommy & Daddy love you more than you’ll ever know. 🥰 HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY BABY K! 🌸💜”

She’s so cute! Happy Birthday Kaori.