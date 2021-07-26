Bossip Video

Ciara and Russell’s baby boy recently blew out exactly one candle on his birthday cake and his proud parents made sure it was special.

Baby Win Wilson turned 1 on Friday, July 23, and his mom and dad marked the occasion with sweet social media posts.

“The BIG 1!! WINning today and Everyday!” wrote Ciara. “You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy! Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place! The worlds going to have to keep up! 🙂 I’m so excited and grateful to be celebrating you today! I love you so much My little Prince. #HappyBirthday WIN!” “July 23. Blessed. Anointed. Called. Your curiosity. Your focus. Your joy. You are loved,” he wrote. “Daddy will always hold, guide, teach, provide, and believe in you,” Russell, 32, added. “We love you Win. Mom, Dad, Future & SiSi will always love you & care for you. Happy Birthday baby boy. Win Harrison Wilson.”

Over the weekend the Wilsons also celebrated baby Win with an uber-cute “Rookie Of The Year” birthday party that was of course attended by Win’s big brother Future Zahir, 7, and big sister Sienna Princess, 4.

For the occasion, the entire family wore matching baseball jerseys with “Rookie” and the number 1 written across the chest.

Now THAT is some pure preciousness.

Later after Win smashed his birthday cake…

proud papa Russell smashed a piñata filled with candy with a baseball bat. Future and Sienna then scurried over to pick up the treats.

Back when Win was just a few months old, Russell teasingly told Ciara that they’re going to “have more of these little things” hinting that he was already ready for baby number four.

Could you see Russell and Ciara welcoming another precious prince or princess to their family?

We def could!

Happy birthday, baby Win!